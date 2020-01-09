Millennium Post
Home > Business > Bezos to visit India next week

Bezos to visit India next week

Bezos to visit India next week

New Delhi: Amazon founder and CEO Jeff Bezos will be visiting India next week and is likely to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi and officials, besides industry leaders, according to sources. The top executive will also attend SMBhav an event focussing on small and medium businesses in India - that is slated for January 15-16 in the capital city. When contacted, Amazon declined to comment.

PTI

PTI

Our contributor helps bringing the latest updates to you


Share it
Top