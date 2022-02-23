Benchmarks tumble for sixth session amid lingering global tensions over Ukraine crisis

Mumbai: Market gauges Sensex and Nifty extended their losing streak to the sixth session on Wednesday as lingering Ukraine crisis continued to dent investor sentiment.

The Sensex closed 68.62 points or 0.12 per cent lower at 57,232.06 and the Nifty ended 28.95 points or 0.12 per cent down at 17,063.25.

For better part of session, both indices traded in the positive territory tracking mostly higher Asian peers as investors hoped that Western sanctions on Russia after Moscow's troop movements near Ukraine border might soften Vladimir Putin defiant tone and leave some room to avoid war.

The Sensex breadth was equally divided between gains and losses.

NTPC, L&T, Nestle and ICICI Bank shares dropped the most on the index.

Sectorally, BSE energy, capital goods and oil&gas fell as much as 0.54 per cent. Of the 19 sectoral indices, five closed in the red.

Broader largecap index closed with losses, while smallcap and midcap indices registered gains.

On the forex market front, the rupee closed 23 paise higher at 74.61 against the US dollar.

Brent crude futures were last steady at USD 96.74 a barrel, having eased off Tuesday's top of $99.50.