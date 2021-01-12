Benchmarks scale fresh peaks

Mumbai: Equity indices vaulted to fresh lifetime highs for the third session on the trot on Tuesday as investors remained in risk-on mode amid unabated foreign fund inflows.

Overcoming a wobbly start, the 30-share BSE Sensex surged to its all-time peak of 49,569.14 during the day, propelled by robust buying in index heavyweights Reliance Industries and HDFC Bank.

The index finally finished at its new closing record of 49,517.11, up by 247.79 points or 0.50 per cent.

On similar lines, the broader NSE Nifty advanced 78.70 points or 0.54 per cent to a fresh closing peak of 14,563.45. It scaled a record level of 14,590.65 during the session.

On the Sensex chart, SBI was the top gainer, rallying 3.65 per cent, followed by Bharti Airtel, Reliance Industries, HDFC Bank, ITC, Axis Bank and NTPC. RIL and HDFC Bank accounted for the lion's share of the benchmark's gains.

On the other hand, Asian Paints, HUL, Nestle India, Titan, Kotak Bank and Sun Pharma were among the laggards, dropping up to 3.93 per cent.

Meanwhile, the global oil benchmark Brent crude was trading 1.60 per cent higher at $56.55 per barrel.

The rupee recouped early losses and provisionally closed 15 paise higher at 73.25 against the US dollar.

The market capitalisation of all BSE-listed companies jumped to a fresh all-time high of Rs 1,97,46,939.57 crore ($ 2.6 trillion) on Tuesday.