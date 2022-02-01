Benchmarks march higher

Mumbai: The Sensex soared 848 points while the Nifty reclaimed the 17,500-mark on Tuesday after Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman unveiled a bigger Rs 39.45 lakh crore Budget, with higher spending on infrastructure to spur economic recovery and create jobs. Equity investors became richer by more than Rs 2.99 lakh crore as the Union Budget was well received by the stock market.

After a strong start, the BSE Sensex succumbed to a sudden bout of selling following the Budget presentation, but staged an immediate rebound to end 848.40 points or 1.46 per cent higher at 58,862.57, marking its second straight session of gains.

On similar lines, the broader NSE Nifty surged 237 points or 1.37 per cent to end at 17,576.85.

Meanwhile, international oil benchmark Brent crude slipped 0.24 per cent to $89.05 per barrel. The rupee pared its initial gains and settled 17 paise lower at 74.82 against US dollar.

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) remained net sellers in the capital markets, pulling out Rs 3,624.48 crore Monday, as per provisional data.