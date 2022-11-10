Benchmarks extend losses for 2nd day

Mumbai: The BSE Sensex tumbled 420 points to finish below the 61,000-mark on Thursday, tracking weakness in auto, finance and energy counters amid widespread selling pressure in global markets.

A depreciating rupee further weighed on sentiment, traders said.

Declining for the second straight session, the 30-share BSE benchmark ended 419.85 points or 0.69 per cent lower at 60,613.70. The index moved between a high of 60,848.73 and a low of 60,425.47.

On similar lines, the broader NSE Nifty fell 128.80 points or 0.71 per cent to end at 18,028.20. Axis Bank was the biggest laggard among Sensex constituents, shedding 3.54 per cent, followed by Bajaj Finserv, Titan, M&M, Bajaj Finance, IndusInd Bank, PowerGrid and Maruti.

In contrast, HDFC twins, Bharti Airtel, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Dr Reddy's and HUL were the gainers, climbing up to 1.13 per cent.

The market breadth was negative, with 24 of the 30 Sensex counters closing lower.

The BSE Midcap index declined 1.02 per cent while the smallcap gauge lost 1.05 per cent.

All sectoral indices closed in the red, with auto, consumer durables and metal being the worst hit.

World markets retreated as participants stayed on the sidelines ahead of keenly-awaited US inflation data.