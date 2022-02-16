Benchmarks end lower in volatile session, dragged by banking, metal & auto stocks

Mumbai: Market benchmarks closed in the red after a highly volatile session on Wednesday despite a positive trend in global equities amid signs of cooling of Russia-Ukraine tensions.

The 30-share BSE Sensex swung nearly 800 points during the session before closing at 57,996.68 — marking a loss of 145.37 points or 0.25 per cent.

Likewise, the NSE Nifty see-sawed between gains and losses before settling 30.25 points or 0.17 per cent lower at 17,322.20.

On the Sensex chart, NTPC, SBI, UltraTech Cement, ICICI Bank, Tata Steel, Bajaj Finserv and Bjaja Finance were among the major laggards, shedding as much as 1.63 per cent.

In contrast, Bharti Airtel was the top performer, spurting 1.41 per cent, followed by HDFC, M&M, Dr Reddy's, Kotak Bank and Nestle India.

Of the index constituents, 22 shares closed with losses.

"Indian equities staged a rebound to recoup most of its losses in the mid-noon session on the back of de-escalating tensions along the Russia-Ukraine border. However, falling western markets prompted a quick sell-off during closing hours.

Sectorally, metal, banking and basic materials indices fell the most — dropping up to 0.66 per cent. Of the 19 indices, 11 indices closed in the red.

Broader BSE midcap and largecap gauges followed the benchmark to end lower, while the smallcap index logged gains.

World stocks edged higher after Russia said it was pulling back some troops from the Ukraine border, even as the US administration reiterated its commitment to respond "decisively" in case of a Russian attack.

Global crude oil benchmark Brent Futures slipped 0.19 per cent to $93.06 per barrel.

The rupee appreciated by 23 paise to close at 75.09 against the US dollar.

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) were net sellers in the capital market on Tuesday, as they offloaded shares worth Rs 2,298.76 crore, according to stock exchange data.