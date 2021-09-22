Benchmarks close with losses amid selling in banking and finance stocks

Mumbai: Equity benchmarks ticked lower in choppy trade on Wednesday, weighed by selling in banking and finance counters, as investors turned cautious ahead of the US Fed's policy decision.

However, global markets were in better shape after China's Evergrande group reached a deal to pay some bond interest, calming fears of a default.

The 30-share BSE Sensex slipped 77.94 points or 0.13 per cent to close at 58,927.33. The broader NSE Nifty declined 15.35 points or 0.09 per cent to 17,546.65.

HDFC was the top loser in the Sensex pack, shedding 1.46 per cent, followed by Nestle India, Kotak Bank, ICICI Bank, HDFC Bank, HUL and Axis Bank.

On the other hand, Tech Mahindra, M&M, HCL Tech, Bajaj Auto, RIL and Tata Steel were among the prominent gainers, climbing up to 3.70 per cent.

India's largest publicly-traded television network Zee Entertainment Enterprises will merge with Sony Pictures Network India (SPNI), capping days of high drama during which the firm's shareholders sought removal of key officials.

Sony, which will invest $1.575 billion, will hold 52.93 per cent stake in the merged entity and Zee the remaining 47.07, Zee Entertainment Enterprises (ZEEL) said in a statement.

BSE bankex, finance, utilities, FMCG and power indices lost up to 0.75 per cent, while the realty index zoomed 8.39 per cent. Metal, auto and basic materials also finished with gains.

Broader BSE midcap and smallcap indices spurted up to 1.51 per cent.

The rupee slumped 26 paise to close at 73.87 against the US dollar on Wednesday, tracking a strong American currency in the overseas markets.