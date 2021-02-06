BEL and Texmaco sign MoU in line with 'Atmanirbhar Bharat' campaign

Bengaluru: A strategic MoU signifying Public - Private Sector Partnership, was signed by Anandi Ramalingam, Director (Marketing) from Navratna Defence PSU, Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL) and by Tribhuvan Darbari, MD & CEO, Texmaco Defence Systems Private Li ited & Chief Executive, Te maco Rail & Engineering Ltd. (TREL). This MoU was released and exchanged on Friday at AEROINDIA 2021, Bengaluru. The scope of the MoU is to explore the opportunities under GOCO Model implementation, for overhaul of various Land Systems of Indian Army like Tank T-72 & BMP-2etc. (especially for Tank Electronics, Components, Electronic Warfare Systems etc.) and other opportunities in the Civil Aviation & Railways, in the Non-Defence and Exports sectors, of mutual interest. Tribhuvan Darbari said that the MoU is in line with the clarion call given by our Prime Minister for building an 'Atmanirbhar Bharat' and to facilitate the ongoing National programme of "Make-in-India".