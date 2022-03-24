Bearish bourses decline for second straight day due to selling in banking, auto & FMCG stocks

Mumbai: Benchmark stock indices Sensex and Nifty closed lower in highly volatile trade on Thursday due to selling in banking, auto and FMCG stocks amid a weak trend in global equity markets.

Extending losses for a second day, the 30-share BSE Sensex ended down by 89.14 points or 0.15 per cent at 57,595.68. During the day, it touched a low of 57,138.51 and a high of 57,827.99.

The broader NSE Nifty dipped 22.90 points or 0.13 per cent to settle at 17,222.75 as 27 of its components declined and 22 advanced.

From the 30-share pack, Kotak Mahindra Bank fell the most by 3.09 per cent, followed by Titan which declined 2.63 per cent.

HDFC Bank dropped 2.23 per cent, ICICI Bank by 1.94 per cent, and HDFC by 1.5 per cent. Mahindra & Mahindra fell by 1.31 per cent and Maruti Suzuki India by 1.17

per cent.

IndusInd Bank, Hindustan Unilever Limited, Nestle, Axis Bank and State Bank of India were also among the losers.

In contrast, Dr Reddy's Laboratories rose the most by 4.9 per cent, UltraTech Cement by 1.77 per cent, and Tech Mahindra by 1.75 per cent.

The rupee appreciated 6 paise to close at 76.33 against the US dollar in a restricted trade on Thursday.