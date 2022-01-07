BCD on solar modules will be implemented from April 1: FM

New Delhi: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has assured that basic custom duty on solar modules will be implemented from the scheduled date of April 1, 2022, a move that will save domestic players from stiff price competition from imported modules, according to industry body NIMMA.

A delegation comprising officials from NIMMA, Indian Solar Manufacturers Association, and All India Solar Industries Association met Sitharaman on Thursday and flagged concerns regarding manufacturing units that are on the verge of closing owing to the current duty-free window on solar panels and cells from China and other countries.

The finance minister assured them that the BCD (Basic Custom Duty) will be implemented as per schedule from April 1, 2022, a NIMMA statement said.

The delegation also appealed to her to exempt the module and cell line plant and machinery from import duty, it stated.

The meeting with the minister was promising as she recognised that the industry will require policy assistance to grow and achieve its full

potential.