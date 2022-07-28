Bank credit rises 12.89%, deposit 8.35%: RBI data
Mumbai: Bank credit rose by 12.89 per cent to Rs 122.81 lakh crore and deposits by 8.35 per cent to Rs 168.09 lakh crore in the fortnight ended July 15, showed RBI data released on Thursday.
In the fortnight ended July 16, 2021, advances stood at Rs 108.78 lakh crore and deposits at Rs 155.14 lakh crore, according to the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) Scheduled Banks' Statement of Position in India as on July 15, 2022.
In the previous fortnight ended July 1, 2022, bank credit grew by 13.29 per cent and deposits by 9.77 per cent.
In FY22, bank credit rose by 8.59 per cent and deposit by 8.94 per cent.
Next Story
In 100 bail orders: 'Videos' used for arrest in 44; 32 of these failed...22 Feb 2021 7:11 PM GMT
Delhi Police say 1,753 held but courts heard over 4,347 bail pleas21 Feb 2021 8:26 PM GMT
755 FIRs and 342 chargesheets against 1,553 people later – not a...21 Feb 2021 7:48 PM GMT
Of courts' bugbears, most common 'doubtful' police, public witness...23 Feb 2021 7:29 PM GMT
A Delhi Police-sized roadblock in victims' path to justice — clubbing...25 Feb 2021 7:39 PM GMT
'Delhi children to gather to form world's largest tricolour on Aug 4'28 July 2022 7:47 PM GMT
Govt aims for rapid expansion of EV charging infrastructure28 July 2022 7:46 PM GMT
SC to hear AAP's plea challenging MCD poll postponement on Aug 528 July 2022 7:46 PM GMT
L-G Saxena gives DMs instructions for more seamless revenue...28 July 2022 7:45 PM GMT
'New road markings to come up on lines of global street design'28 July 2022 7:45 PM GMT