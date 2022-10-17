Bangladesh garment manufacturers seek India's cooperation in apparel sector

Dhaka: Bangladesh's apex trade body for garment manufacturers and exporters on Monday sought enhanced cooperation with India for global apparel marketing since their factories largely depend on raw materials from the neighbouring country.

"Bangladesh and India do not compete with each other in the international market for readymade garment (RMG) exports to the global market, rather we complement each other and want to enhance the cooperation for a win-win situation," Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BGMEA) President Faruque Hassan said.

We import most raw materials like cotton and petrochemicals from India for apparel production in our factories, he told a press conference, stressing that the trade body was set to stage a mega event next month for branding their products.

BGMEA called the press conference to explain the backdrop of their week-long event from November 12 which it named Made in Bangladesh Week with the theme being "creating impact for caring for fashion to be inaugurated by Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.

According to Hassan, exports from Bangladesh to other countries actually benefitted India as well since most of the inputs for producing apparel were sourced from the neighbouring country. He said Bangladesh mostly manufactures basic products which do not clash with the apparel offerings from India in the global market.

Hassan said RMG export showed nearly 99 per cent growth in the first two months of the current fiscal in July and August with India being a major importer of Bangladeshi apparel.