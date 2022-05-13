Bandhan Bank posts Q4 net at `1,902 crore
New Delhi: Private sector Bandhan Bank on Friday reported a multi-fold jump in its net profit at Rs 1,902.30 crore in the quarter ended March 2022.
The bank had posted a net profit of Rs 103 crore in the year-ago quarter.
Total income of the bank in Q4FY22 rose by 43 per cent to Rs 3,504.2 crore, as against Rs 2,457.4 crore in the same period of FY21, Bandhan Bank said in a regulatory filing.
Net interest income during the quarter rose by 45 per cent to Rs 2,539.8 crore, while non-interest income grew by 38 per cent to Rs 964.4 crore, the bank said.
On asset quality, there was a slight improvement with the gross non-performing assets (NPAs) falling to 6.46 per cent of the gross advances as of March 31, 2022, from 6.81 per cent by March 2021.
Net NPAs or bad loans reduced significantly to 1.66 per cent, from 3.51 per cent.
"Bank has seen best ever quarterly performance during the quarter backed by robust all round operating performance and lower credit costs," Chandra Shekhar Ghosh, MD and CEO of Bandhan Bank said.
