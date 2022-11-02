Bandhan Bank opens currency chest in Guwahati, largest in N-E

Kolkata: Bandhan Bank announced the opening of its currency chest in Guwahati, largest in the North East Region so far by any banking institution. This is the Bank's second currency chest. This will help the Bank in cash management for the branches and ATMs in the region.

This currency chest will help the overall financial ecosystem in the North East.

Executive Director of the Reserve Bank of India, Jose J Kattoor; Regional Director for North Eastern States, RBI Guwahati, Sanjeev Singha; and MD & CEO of Bandhan Bank, Chandra Shekhar Ghosh, along with other senior officials were present at the inauguration of the Guwahati currency chest.

In Assam, Bandhan Bank currently has a customer base of around 26 lakh, with a network of more than 472 banking outlets.

The Bank will open 20 new branches in Assam.

Ghosh said, "Assam has been an important market for Bandhan Bank for many years now. We have received the trust and love of more than 26 lakh customers in the state. Our significant distribution in Assam and the rest of the North East made Guwahati a default location for our currency chest."