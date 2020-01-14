Millennium Post
Bajaj launches Chetak electric scooter; bookings start from Jan 15

Mumbai: Bajaj Auto on Tuesday launched its much-awaited Chetak electric scooter and said the bookings will start from January 15.

The deliveries of Chetak, which comes at a starting price of Rs 1 lakh, will commence from February end, the company said. The electric variant of the iconic Chetak will initially be available in Pune and Bengaluru, it said.

"From January 15 onwards Chetak will be available in two cities and this will mark the commencement of a new era in two-wheeler mobility," Rakesh Sharma, Executive Director, Bajaj Auto said.

PTI

