Bajaj launches Chetak electric scooter; bookings start from Jan 15
Mumbai: Bajaj Auto on Tuesday launched its much-awaited Chetak electric scooter and said the bookings will start from January 15.
The deliveries of Chetak, which comes at a starting price of Rs 1 lakh, will commence from February end, the company said. The electric variant of the iconic Chetak will initially be available in Pune and Bengaluru, it said.
"From January 15 onwards Chetak will be available in two cities and this will mark the commencement of a new era in two-wheeler mobility," Rakesh Sharma, Executive Director, Bajaj Auto said.
Ship breaking: A wealth creator23 Dec 2019 4:40 PM GMT
Every problem in the country is because of poor education:...26 Dec 2019 6:15 PM GMT
Achieving any real growth impossible without inclusiveness:...22 Aug 2019 6:17 PM GMT
Finding a new medium of expression31 Aug 2019 1:38 PM GMT
Integrating India towards development25 Oct 2017 3:32 PM GMT
CAA a ploy to give citizenship to foreigners who funded...14 Jan 2020 6:31 PM GMT
Gangasagar: Drones, ambulances, divers boost medical...14 Jan 2020 6:30 PM GMT
AAP names candidates for all 70 seats in Delhi polls14 Jan 2020 6:30 PM GMT
4 soldiers among 9 killed in avalanches in J&K14 Jan 2020 6:29 PM GMT
SC junks curative pleas, 1 of 4 convicts moves HC against...14 Jan 2020 6:28 PM GMT