B C Patnaik takes charge as LIC MD

New Delhi: BC Patnaik has been elevated to the rank of Managing Director of LIC of India on Friday. He was appointed as Managing Director vide Government of India notification dated July 5, 2021. Patnaik, born in 1963, joined LIC of India in March 1986 as a Direct Recruit Officer. He holds a Master's Degree and is a Fellow of Insurance Institute of India. Prior to taking charge as Managing Director of LIC, BC Patnaik was Secretary General, Council for Insurance Ombudsmen, (CIO) Mumbai. Before joining Council for Insurance Ombudsmen, he was



Director, Zonal Training Centre, North Central Zone, Agra. Mpost