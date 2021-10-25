Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav: ONGC launches its fifth handicraft project – Dhokra Art

New Delhi: As a part of the observance of AzadiKaAmritMahotsav – celebrating 75 years of Indian's independence –ONGC launched its 5th handicraft project, Dhokra Art, on 23 October, 2021. This ONGC CSR project will improve the livelihood and capacity development for the tribals of Dhenkanal of Odisha. Launching it virtually, ONGC CMD Subhash Kumar noted that India has always been on forefront in art and cultural heritage. "In line with that, ONGC is happy to promote the rural handicraft art forms and the artisans in and around its operational areas, "he said.

Kumar assured the stakeholders that ONGC will be extending all possible support for similar projects in future. He asserted that the onsite common facility center created by ONGC in association with local NGOs will have long-term impact on sustained livelihood for the country's talented artisans.

"The artisans are the chief custodian of the art, and they deserve every support from corporates".

Director (HR) Dr. Alka Mittal said that under the guidelines of the government, together the PSUs have created an ecosystem to build a sustainable livelihood for people in and around our work centers and take up projects at remote areas, "which gives us professional satisfaction".

Director (Onshore) Anurag Sharma shared that this project will further boost the rural artworks and usher in improvement of the artisans' overall lifestyle.

Sharma noted that ONGC has always been supporting projects to improve socio-economic fabric of the nation.