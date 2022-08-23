Ayush Gupta assumes charge as Director (Human Resources), GAIL

New Delhi: Ayush Gupta on Monday assumed charge as Director (Human Resources) of GAIL (India) Limited. Prior to this, he was working as Chief General Manager (Human Resource Development) in the organisation. An Electrical Engineer of the 1992 batch from IIT Roorkee and MBA in Operations Management, Gupta has over 30 years of varied and rich experience in the fields of Training and Human Resource Development, Talent Acquisition, Leadership Development, Performance Management, HRD Initiatives, Project Management and Operations & Maintenance. He is currently also on the Board of Directors of GAIL Gas Limited, a wholly owned subsidiary of GAIL. He has successfully led the improvements in various HRD system, process and practices including the digital initiatives for better engagement and enhancement of employee experience.