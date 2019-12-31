Axis Bank appoints Amit Talgeri as Chief Risk Officer
New Delhi: Axis Bank on Tuesday appointed Amit Talgeri as the Chief Risk Officer (CRO) of the bank for three years, from January 1, 2020.
"Cyril Anand, the incumbent CRO will retire from the services of the bank, with effect from close of business hours of December 31, 2019," Axis Bank said in a statement.
Additionally, Naveen Tahilyani has been appointed as Group Executive -- Head Banking Operations and Transformation -- with effective from January 6.
Tahilyani will take charge of the position to lead operations, technology, strategy and analytics from January 6, 2020, it said.
Both, Tahilyani and Talgeri will report to Managing Director and CEO of the bank Amitabh Chaudhry, the company said.
"We are confident that with these appointments, the bank will further consolidate its leadership position across multiple businesses, as we look forward to progressing to the next phase of growth," Chaudhry said.
Ship breaking: A wealth creator23 Dec 2019 4:40 PM GMT
Every problem in the country is because of poor education:...26 Dec 2019 6:15 PM GMT
Achieving any real growth impossible without inclusiveness:...22 Aug 2019 6:17 PM GMT
Finding a new medium of expression31 Aug 2019 1:38 PM GMT
Integrating India towards development25 Oct 2017 3:32 PM GMT
Security beefed-up in city on New Year's eve31 Dec 2019 11:16 AM GMT
Kejriwal solely responsible for Delhi's 'poor' ranking in...31 Dec 2019 11:12 AM GMT
Sever cold wave continues in UP, temp touches zero degrees...31 Dec 2019 10:50 AM GMT
Finance Minister unveils Rs 102 lakh crore of infra...31 Dec 2019 10:48 AM GMT
2 more confirmed dead, several missing in Aus bushfires31 Dec 2019 10:31 AM GMT