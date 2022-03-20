Auto Expo to be held from Jan 13-18, 2023

New Delhi: The next edition of the country's leading automobile show, the Auto Expo, will be held from January 13-18 next year, having been cancelled this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The last edition of the biennial automobile show took place in February 2020 amid fears of the spread of the coronavirus across the world.

It was supposed to take place in February this year at Greater Noida but was postponed due to the worsening COVID-19 situation.

"The Motor Show (Auto Expo) is confirmed from January 13-18, 2023, at India Expo Mart Greater Noida. January 11 will be exclusively for the media ; January 12 will be the inaugural ceremony and for the media, special guests and dealers," Society of Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM) Director General Rajesh Menon told PTI.

While the Auto Expo would be held at Greater Noida, the auto components show on the other hand would take place at the revamped Pragati Maidan complex.

In a statement issued in August last year, Menon had noted that the magnitude of the risk of spread of infection is extremely high in a business-to-consumer (B2C) show like the Auto Expo which is visited by large crowds and maintaining social distancing would be difficult.

It has therefore been decided to postpone the Auto Expo The Motor Show for now, he had stated. Menon had noted that safety of exhibitors, visitors and all stakeholders involved and present at the Auto Expo was the top most priority for SIAM.