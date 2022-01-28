AUS wins Survey of India's 1st Large Scale Mapping contract in Hry

Hyderabad/Bengaluru: AUS (Aarav Unmanned Systems), the leading Indian end-to-end drone solutions start-up wins a Large-Scale Mapping Project from the Survey of India.

The company has bagged the $2 million mandate to deploy nearly 44 drones to map the entire state of Haryana covering roughly

32000 sq km.

Under this project, AUS will deploy its proprietary survey grade drones to ensure accurate data capturing which will further be processed by the survey of India to update the revenue maps and GIS database by digitizing the land

records.

This will be the first project of its kind which has been awarded by the Survey of India for Large Scale Mapping of any state.

AUS had earlier got the mandate to deploy 80 drones to map villages across 4 states under the SVAMITVA scheme from the Survey of India last year.

To date, AUS has mapped roughly 10,000 villages and completed its contract for mapping villages in Uttarakhand successfully.