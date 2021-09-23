'Auction fly ash via transparent bidding'

New Delhi: The Ministry of Power on Wednesday issued an advisory to power plants to auction fly ash through a transparent bidding

process.

"It was directed that power plants shall invariably auction the fly ash through a transparent bidding process and an advisory has been issued by the Ministry of September 22, 2021 for this purpose. This will reduce the tariff of electricity and burden on the consumers," a power ministry statement said.

According to the statement, Union Minister of Power and New and Renewable Energy, RK Singh, held a meeting on Wednesday to review the status of fly ash transportation to end users and fly ash

utilisation.

The meeting was attended by chairperson, Central Electricity Authority (CEA); CMD, NTPC; chairman, DVC; and senior officials of the

ministry. The advisory stated that power plants shall provide the fly ash to end users through a transparent bidding

process only. If after bidding/ auction some quantity of fly ash still remains unutilsed, then only, as one of the options, it could be considered to be given free of cost on first-come-first-served basis if the user agency is willing to bear the transportation cost, it stated.