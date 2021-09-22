ATL wins 'Greentech Energy Conservation Award 2021'

Ahmedabad: Adani Transmission is at the forefront of decarbonising the grid. Conservation of energy and reduction of carbon footprint are the surest steps towards the larger objective of decarbonisation of the grid.

During FY20-21, in line with its commitment towards ESG, ATL took many initiatives. Key initiatives include transition to green energy & its monitoring, energy meter installation on individual feeders, transition to low consumption and more efficient LED lights from CFL/halogen lamps, framing of baseline, keeping a check on DG set efficiency to reduce dependency on conventional resource and conducting frequent energy audits.

Adani Transmission's commendable work in efficiently reducing carbon footprint while tenaciously expanding nation's electricity transmission network, has always brought accolades to the Adani Group.

Continuing with this trend, Adani Transmission has won the Greentech Energy Conservation Award-2021, which was assessed by distinguished members of the jury. The key aspects, which defined our success, are: 1. Initiatives adopted to Conserve Energy, 2. Financial Impact of Energy Conservation, 3. Best Practices in Support of the Award.

The award ceremony was organized by the Economic Times Group through Greentech foundation at J&K on 28 August 2021. India's major energy and transmission companies participated in this competition along with major PSUs such as NTPC, SAIL and

GAIL."