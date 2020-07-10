ATK Mohun Bagan retain iconic green & maroon jersey

Kolkata: Board of Directors of ATK Mohun Bagan Private Limited met today and unanimously decided to retain the iconic green and maroon jersey which has been synonymous with the 131 years legacy of Mohun Bagan. The culture and tradition which has made the brand a household name has been preserved.



The brand identity and the brand elements continue to uphold the rich history and legacy of one of the worlds oldest football clubs . The sentiments of the largest sporting fan base in the country has been honoured in the logo. The logo retains its essence. The addition of ATK within the logo ensures that the fast growing and passionate following built on a short but highly sucessful period is also being carried forward.

Dr Sanjiv Goenka, Principal Owner ATK Mohun Bagan Private Limited, said My pronams to the many legends who have over decades contributed to the great legacy that Mohun Bagan is. I seek their blessings in this new journey. Mohun Began has been close to my heart since childhood. I have had the honour to watch the Green and Maroon play some of their best football. We respect legacy and have retained the same jersey which generations down the line have embraced, adored and loved. My dream is to establish ATK Mohun Bagan as a world class team which earns its place in the international circuit

Steps are being taken to ensure that ATK Mohun Bagan gets access to the best infrastructure and training to compete in the international arena. ATK Mohun Began will once again make their presence felt on the intemational ground. Also investments will be made to ensure refurbishment of the existing Mohun Bagan facility so that ISL and AFC home games are held there.

Sourav Ganguly Co owner ATK Mohun Bagan Private Limited said, "I salute the coming together of ATK and Mohun Bagan. Together the brand name ATK Mohun Bagan will create history."

Srinjoy Bose and Debashis Dutta Directors ATK Mohun Began Private Limited said, "We are indeed delighted that the Board of ATK Mohun Bagan has agreed to keep the colour green and maroon and the Pal Tola Nauka image as the house colour and the mnemonic of the new avatar of Mohun Began. These have been the heartbeat of millions of ardent football followers spread all across the globe. The spirit of sports and camaraderie lives on. We have utmost faith and confidence that this entity under the able guidance of the Board will carry forward the 131 years of Legacy and Heritage which will resonate in the global arena of Football. In one sentence this avtaar will be Glorius past Vibrant future." The company will invest in building world class football academy in Bengal which will help the local players upskill their talent and ensure Bengal becomes the Powerhouse of Indian football. ATK Mohun Bagan soccer schools will be launched across the country to impart high quality football education.

The meeting was attended by Dr Sanjiv Goenka Principal Owner ATK Mohun Bagan, Sourav Ganguly Co owner ATK Mohun Bagan,

Utsav Parekh Co owner ATK Mohun Bagan, Srinjoy Bose Director ATK Mohun Began, Debashis Dutta Director ATK Mohun Began, Gautam Ray and Sanjeev Mehra Director ATK Mohun Began.