At $238 mn, Virat Kohli remains most-valued celeb for 4th year in row: Report

Mumbai: Ace cricketer Virat Kohli has been ranked as the most valuable celebrity for the fourth consecutive year in 2020 with a brand value of $237.7 million, and the second and third slots have gone to Hindi film actors Akshay Kumar and Ranveer Singh, according to an industry ranking.

Of the top ten most-valued celebs, only Kohli is outside of the filmdom and of the nine film stars only two are females in the 2020 ranking. While Kohli's brand remained the same, the top 20 celebs lost 5 per cent of their combined value to $1 billion in 2020, Duff & Phelps, which specialises in brand valuation, said in a statement on Thursday. Kohli remains the most valued celebrity for the fourth consecutive year with a steady brand value of $237.7 million in 2020 despite the COVID-19 pandemic, it said.

While Akshay Kumar retains the second position with a brand value of $118.9 million, a jump of 13.8 per cent, Ranveer Singh also retains his third position again for the second year, with a brand value of $102.9 million, the agency said in its sixth edition of celebrity brand valuation study. The overall brand value of the top 20 celebrities in 2020 is estimated at $1 billion, down 5 per cent from 2019 as the pandemic crippled all activities, the study added.

The study is based on brand value derived from their product endorsement portfolio and relative social media presence. It examined the impact of the pandemic on both brand value rankings and the celebrity endorsement space.

With a valuation of $51.1 million, Shah Rukh Khan has improved his ranking by a notch to the fourth slot in 2020, while Deepika Padukone is the fifth most valued celeb with $50.4 million but down from the third slot in 2019; Alia Bhatt has improved to sixth slot from seventh in 2019 with $48 million.

Ayushmann Khurrana has moved up four notches to the sixth rank with valuation of $48 million, but Salman Khan slipped two notches to the eighth slot with a value of $45 million, while Amitabh Bachchan is ninth ($44.2 million) and Hrithik Roshan is ranked 10th ($39.4).

While established celebrities continue to dominate the rankings, notable millennials with a strong social media presence continue to climb the ladder. Ayushmann Khurrana, Tiger Shroff and Rohit Sharma jumped a few spots to the sixth, 15th and 17th ranks, respectively, and Kartik Aaryan debuts on the list at 20th.

These rising millennial celebrities were in greater demand during the pandemic owing to their popularity among the youth, Aviral Jain, managing director of Duff & Phelps said.

In 2020 , the media and entertainment sector took a hit and witnessed significant slowdown in advertising spends as traditional media and outdoor entertainment were severely impacted by the pandemic. Digital marginally overtook print to become the second largest segment in the advertisement space, and it continues to witness traction among brands, according to Jain.