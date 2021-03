New Delhi: A visionary business leader, Ravi Agarwal, President Rupa & Co Ltd and Director, Neo Metaliks Ltd has been appointed as a Chairman for ASSOCHAM Easter Region Development Council.

Agarwal said, "I am honoured to be appointed as Chairman for ASSOCHAM Eastern Region Council. I look forward to taking up the agenda of growth and prosperity of industry and the mission of ASSOCHAM in the Eastern part of

India."