Assam govt to acquire Hindustan Paper assets

Guwahati: The Assam government will acquire the assets of the two closed mills of Hindustan Paper Corporation Ltd, and provide a relief package of Rs 570 crore to its employees, as per an agreement reached in the early hours of Wednesday.

The discussion between the government and the unions of the two paper mills continued for over four hours at the office of Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, following which the agreement was signed.

"Finally reached an agreement with the workers and employees of Hindustan Paper Corporation to resolve long pending issues of their salaries and dues. Discussion lasted for over four hours in my office and concluded at 2 a.m," Sarma tweeted.

Cachar Paper Mill at Panchgram in Hailakandi district is non-functional since October 2015, while Nagaon Paper Mill at Jagiroad in Morigaon district is shut since March 2017. Since the closure of the two mills, 95 employees died, including four allegedly taking their own lives, primarily due to lack of proper treatment as they did not receive salaries or dues for the last 55 months, according to the unions.

The agreement was signed by Sarma and Industries Minister Chandra Mohan Patowary, and representatives of the employees' associations.

As per the agreement, the Assam government will approach the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) through the official liquidator for taking over all the assets of the mills and the employees' organisations will ensure that the houses, premises, buildings and other assets are smoothly handed over without any hindrances and is not disputed in the court of law.

The relief amount of Rs 570 crore will be given to the employees only after they vacate the property. However, on humanitarian grounds, an extension of one month may be given to vacate the quarters.

The state government will make efforts to disburse the relief package, include employment, within two months from the date of approval by NCLT, as per the agreement.

The state government will provide employment to 100 officers and workers according to their qualifications and equivalent to the pay scale in the state government through a special recruitment drive, which will not take into consideration their upper age limit. They will be provided with the due PF, gratuity and pension, but not the unpaid salary.

The government will also facilitate the employees who could not complete their services due to the closure of the mills to get employment on a priority basis in the industries on the land of the paper mills in the future.

The agreement took into consideration the unpaid provident fund (PF) contributions, gratuity, pension claims, salaries and other dues from the date of non-payment to the date of commencement of the liquidation process.

The state government will also provide a gratuitous relief to the cooperative contractual workers to ensure that they get minimum subsistence, while LIC premium and home loan EMIs deducted from salary would be paid by the government, following admission by the liquidator.

The state government will also take up with the Kendriya Vidyalaya (KV) Sangathan to convert the KVs located in the mill compounds from project to civil sector, and help the wards of mill employees in these schools to get admission in any other KVs of their choice.

All employees who have already attained the age of 58 would be provided pensions through respective PF commissioners at Guwahati and Kolkata, which was deducted from their salaries but not deposited, as per the agreement.