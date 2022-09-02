Ashok Das assumes charge as Director (HR) of Oil India Limited

New Delhi: Ashok Das assumed the charge as Director (HR) of Oil India Limited (OIL), India's Second Largest National Exploration & Production company, on Friday at its Noida office. Das was Executive Director (HR) at OIL prior to taking over as Director (HR) of the company. A Graduate in Political Science and Masters in Business Administration, he began his career as an Executive Trainee with OIL in 1989 and over the span of more than three decades, he played a pivotal role in shaping OIL's Human Resource functions like Talent Acquisition, Performance Management, Compensation Management, Employee Relations, Wage Negotiations, Training & Development, HRIS, Employee Engagement etc.