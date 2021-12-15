Arvind Kumar is new DG of STPI

New Delhi: Arvind Kumar, former senior advisor at telecom regulator Trai, has joined Software Technology Parks of India (STPI) as Director General. The STPI is an autonomous body under the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY and is fuelling the culture of tech entrepreneurship and innovation in the country by launching over 25 Centers of Entrepreneurship in emerging technology domains. Kumar has been working with the Trai since 2004.

