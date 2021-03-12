Arup Roy Choudhury joins as faculty of IIT Delhi

New Delhi: Prof Dr Arup Roy Choudhury has joined the faculty of IIT Delhi. Earlier he was Principal Advisor (Infrastructure) to Govt. of West Bengal. Choudhury was also the first Chief Commissioner of West Bengal Right to Public Service Commission. He worked as the Chairman & MD of NBCC (National Building Construction Corporation), a Navaratna Central Public Sector Company from April 3, 2001 to August 31, 2010 and as Chairman and MD of NTPC (National Thermal Power Corporation) a Maharatna Central Public Sector Company from September 1, 2010 till August 31, 2015. He also held as additional charge of Chairman DVC (Damodar Valley Corporation) a Company owned by Government of India, Government of West Bengal and Government of Jharkhand.

