Aruna Singh takes charge as CMD of RailTel Corporation of India Ltd

New Delhi: Aruna Singh presently working as Additional Member (Telecom) /Railway Board took over additional charge of the post of Chairman & Managing Director of RailTel Corporation of India Limited (RCIL) on Wednesday. She is an officer of 1985 batch of Indian Railway Service of Signal Engineers (IRSSE) and a Graduate in Electronics and Telecommunication from Delhi College of Engineering, Delhi. Starting her career from Northern Railway zone, she has held many important assignments like Chief Workshop Manager (CWM),Ghaziabad; Divisional Railway Manager (DRM), Hyderabad Division, South Central Railway; Chief Signal & Telecom Engineer (CSTE)/(Project) & Chief Communication Engineer, Northern Railway, etc. Mpost

