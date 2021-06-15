Arjun Munda launches livelihood initiatives for tribal artisans

New Delhi: Union Minister for Tribal Affairs Arjun Munda on Tuesday launched Sankalp Se Siddhi – Mission Van Dhan to promote local products manufactured by tribal artisans to ensure the sustainable livelihood of the tribal population across the country.



Speaking on the occasion, Munda said, "The implementation of Sankalp se Siddhi – Mission Van Dhan will definitely result in the transformation of the tribal ecosystem in our country. It's a momentous day for tribal people, as today sees the culmination of such valuable efforts the TRIFED team has put in consistently over the past years. It is commendable that the Ministry of Tribal Affairs and the TRIFED team achieved this despite the difficult circumstances of the past two years."

Present on the occasion, Bhaskar Khulbe, who advisor to the Prime Minister, complimented the TRIFED team for their new premises and said that a slew of new initiatives would help in benefitting the tribal population.

While speaking on the occasion, TRIFED's managing director Pravir Krishna said, "TRIFED is working consistently on its mission towards making the tribals atmanirbhar and self-reliant. These are just a glimpse of the activities it has undertaken in this regard. The team is striving in this direction and will continue to do so."

With the emphasis of the PM on vocal for local and building a self-reliant India, TRIFED –the nodal agency working towards tribal empowerment –continues to launch and start new initiatives that help in improving the income and livelihood of the tribal people, while preserving their way of life and traditions, Krishna said.

The Union Minister launched TRIFED's new office premises at NSIC Complex at Okhla Industrial Area, which is built in around 30,000 sqft area and has state-of-the-art infrastructure.

Besides, the minister also launched other initiatives such as Van Dhan software application, which is designed to receive and process the Van Dhan proposals online, GIS integration, monitor project implementation activities, etc. A digital connect programme, under which a two-way communication process is proposed to be established, was also launched by the minister.

Munda also inaugurated seven more Tribes India outlets – two in Jagdalpur, three in Ranchi, one each at Jamshedpur and Sarnath.