ArcelorMittal reports $1.9 bn net loss in Oct-Dec
New Delhi: Global steel giant ArcelorMittal on Thursday reported a net loss of $1.9 billion for the quarter ended December, with the company calling 2019 a "very tough year".
The world's largest steel maker had posted a net income of $1.2 billion in the year-ago quarter, the company said in a statement.
The company reported a "net loss attributable to equity holders of the parent" of $1.9 billion in the fourth quarter.
ArcelorMittal follows January to December fiscal year.
For the whole year (2019), the company reported a net loss of $2.5 billion as against net income of $5.1 billion in 2018.
Revenue in 2019 was at $70.6 billion as compared with $76 billion in the previous year. Its crude steel production stood at 89.8 million metric tonnes, while own iron ore production was at 57.1 million metric tonnes.
ArcelorMittal Chairman and CEO Lakshmi N Mittal said, "2019 was a very tough year, clearly reflected in our significantly reduced profitability. However, our cash generation remained strong helping to reduce net debt to the lowest ever level."
"This demonstrates the contribution of our Action 2020 programme which was designed to ensure ArcelorMittal can be cash flow positive through all aspects of the steel cycle. We expect to make further deleveraging progress this year," Mittal added.
Delhi poll will be fought on good vs bad governance:...25 Jan 2020 5:27 PM GMT
Every problem in the country is because of poor education:...26 Dec 2019 6:15 PM GMT
Achieving any real growth impossible without inclusiveness:...22 Aug 2019 6:17 PM GMT
Finding a new medium of expression31 Aug 2019 1:38 PM GMT
Integrating India towards development25 Oct 2017 3:32 PM GMT
Trinamool Mahila Congress leaders take part in anti-CAA...6 Feb 2020 6:04 PM GMT
State Labour Dept & KMC undertake SSY scheme awareness...6 Feb 2020 6:03 PM GMT
KMC puts Aadhaar drive on hold after protests in city6 Feb 2020 6:03 PM GMT
Rs 905 cr for East-West Metro corridor, 1st phase to be...6 Feb 2020 6:02 PM GMT
KMC takes measures to train doctors on public health6 Feb 2020 6:01 PM GMT