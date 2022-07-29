Apple Inc's revenue from India nearly doubles in June quarter

New York: Technology giant Apple, which recorded 83 billion dollars in revenue for the third quarter ended June 2022, has reported a "near doubling" of revenue in India.

Announcing financial results for its fiscal 2022 third quarter ended June 25, Apple on Thursday said it has achieved a revenue record of $83 billion, up 2 per cent year-over-year.

Apple CEO Tim Cook, during an earnings call, said the 83 billion dollar revenue was "better than we expected despite supply constraints, strong foreign exchange headwinds and the impact of our business in Russia".

"We set June quarter records in the Americas, in Europe and the rest of the Asia Pacific region. We also saw June quarter revenue records in both developed and emerging markets, with very strong double-digit growth in Brazil, Indonesia and Vietnam and a near doubling of revenue in India," he said. Cook added that Apple continues to execute across some significant geographies where there's a very low penetration of the iPhone.

"Some of those were called out in the opening remarks between Indonesia and Vietnam and India, where we did quite well, and iPhone tends to be the engine for those markets, particularly at the beginning of creating the market there for Apple products. And so we're really looking at all of these things from the installed base to the number of switchers to the geographic distribution."