Apple, Broadcom ordered to pay $1.1 bn for patent infringement
Los Angeles: A Los Angeles jury has ordered Apple and Broadcom to pay $1.1 billion to a university in California for infringing on four Wi-Fi technology patents.
Apple was ordered to pay $837 million and Broadcom must pay $270 million to the California Institute of Technology, in what is thought to be one of the largest patent verdicts ever.
The court pronounced the verdict on Wednesday.
Caltech, as the university located near Los Angeles is known, had sued both tech giants in 2016, alleging that Apple products including iPhones, iPads and Apple Watches used Broadcom components that infringed on Caltech patents related to wireless data transmissions.
Both Apple and Broadcom indicated they planned to appeal the verdict.
"Caltech appreciates the jury's thoughtful attention throughout the trial," the university said in a statement to AFP. "We are pleased the jury found that Apple and Broadcom infringed Caltech patents.
Broadcom was the main target of the lawsuit but Apple was also named as it is one of Broadcom's biggest
customers.
Delhi poll will be fought on good vs bad governance:...25 Jan 2020 5:27 PM GMT
Every problem in the country is because of poor education:...26 Dec 2019 6:15 PM GMT
Achieving any real growth impossible without inclusiveness:...22 Aug 2019 6:17 PM GMT
Finding a new medium of expression31 Aug 2019 1:38 PM GMT
Integrating India towards development25 Oct 2017 3:32 PM GMT
Three arrested for blackmailing women using intimate30 Jan 2020 5:44 PM GMT
Common Facility Centre to come up for jewellery makers at...30 Jan 2020 5:41 PM GMT
Fake call centre busted for duping US citizens, 7 arrested30 Jan 2020 5:41 PM GMT
Govt floats fresh tender for health audit of Vivekananda...30 Jan 2020 5:40 PM GMT
Technical Education department cancels affiliation of 68...30 Jan 2020 5:40 PM GMT