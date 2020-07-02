App ban: China urges India to 'correct discriminatory practices' against its firms

Beijing: Days after India banned 59 Chinese apps for engaging in activities which are "prejudicial" to the sovereignty and integrity of the country, Beijing on Thursday urged New Delhi to immediately "correct its discriminatory practices" against Chinese companies.

India on Monday banned 59 apps with Chinese links, including the hugely popular TikTok and UC Browser, for engaging in "activities which are prejudicial to sovereignty and integrity of India, defence of India, security of state and public order".

The ban also comes in the backdrop of the current stand-off along the Line of Actual control in eastern Ladakh with Chinese troops.

Responding to reports that both countries are strengthening import regulations and suppressing each other's export goods amid the tense border situation and its impact on China's foreign trade enterprises exports to India,

Chinese Commerce Ministry Spokesman Gao Feng said that China has not taken any restrictive measures against Indian products and services.

"First of all, I want to clarify that China has not taken any restrictive and discriminatory measures against Indian products and services, he said, according to the transcript posted on the ministry's website.

India's relevant practices violate relevant World Trade Organization rules," Chinese Commerce Ministry spokesman Gao Feng said.

The spokesman also expressed hope that India would immediately correct the discriminatory practices against China and Chinese enterprises.

