'Anti-NEET Bill will be sent for Presidential assent'

Chennai: Tamil Nadu Governor R N Ravi on Tuesday assured Chief Minister M K Stalin that the anti-NEET Bill adopted recently by the state Assembly would be forwarded to the Centre for Presidential assent.

Stalin called on Ravi at the Raj Bhavan here and urged him to expeditiously send the Bill to exempt Tamil Nadu from the purview of the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test for getting Presidential assent, an official release said.

On February 8, the Tamil Nadu Assembly had adopted once again the anti-NEET Bill and sent it Raj Bhavan for getting Presidential assent.

The previous anti-NEET Bill, passed on September 13, 2021 by the DMK regime was returned after 142 days to the government by

Governor Ravi.

Since admission to medical colleges for the 2022-23 academic year is set to commence soon, the anti-NEET Bill should be sent to the Centre quickly, the Chief Minister underscored in his meeting with the Governor.

Also, Stalin urged Ravi to take immediate action on other Bills passed by the Assembly and other files, all pending for many months.