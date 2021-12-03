Anjani Kumar Tiwari assumes charge as Member at PNGRB

New Delhi: Anjani Kumar Tiwari assumes the charge as Member, PNGRB on Wednesday. Before joining Member, PNGRB, Tiwari worked in GAIL (India) Limited and as Director (Finance). He held the position of Director in GAIL Gas Ltd., Green Gas Ltd., Bhagyanagar Gas Ltd, GAIL Gas (USA) Inc, and GAIL Global (USA) LNG LLC. PNGRB Board quorum is complete now with joining of Tiwari. Gajender Singh has already joined the board. With 11th round bidding, 96 per cent of India's population and 86 per cent of its geographical area will cover for City Gas Distribution in the country. PNGRB is focusing on increasing share of natural gas in India's energy mix. Besides, creation of infrastructure to support higher consumption of natural gas in India, PNGRB is committed to balance the interest of consumers, transporters and producers.

