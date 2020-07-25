Andhra CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy extends his support towards development of SRM University

Amaravati: SRM University-AP has been creating marvels since its inception in 2017 in order to reach its goal of becoming a multidisciplinary research institute of international repute. SRMAP thrives on bringing quality education within reach of our students to lessen the dependability on international institutions for quality education and research. SRMAP believes that our meritorious students can do wonders if they are given proper support and guidance. The University is already known for its modernised and innovative curriculum, state-of-the-art infrastructure and research opportunities.

Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh, YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, acknowledged the efforts of SRM University-AP and extended his full cooperation and support in the development and future plans of SRM University-AP.

During a meeting with Dr TR Paarivendhar, the Founding Chancellor of SRM University-AP and MP, Perambalur Constituency, Tamil Nadu; Dr P. Sathyanarayanan, President of the University; Dr VS Rao, Vice-Chancellor; Dr D. Narayana Rao, Pro-Vice-Chancellor; and Dr D. Gunasekharan, Registrar at the camp office, on Thursday evening, CM Reddy affirmed his stand on the expansion of the Education sector.

He said that his government attaches great importance to the advancement of the education sector and is ready to provide full support to higher educational institutions.