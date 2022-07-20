Amul group turnover rises 15%
Ahmedabad: Amul cooperative's group turnover rose 15 per cent year-on-year to Rs 61,000 crore in 2021-22, Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation (GCMMF) said on Tuesday.
It had reported a turnover of Rs 53,000 crore in the preceding fiscal, said GCMMF, which markets products under the Amul brand.
According to the federation, GCMMF and its constituent member unions registered a group turnover of Rs 61,000 crore in 2021-22, a rise of Rs 8,000 crore compared to Rs 53,000 crore in 2020-21.
GCMMF registered a turnover of Rs 46,481 crore in 2021-22, a rise of 18.46 per cent compared to the preceding financial year on the back of a rapid post-pandemic recovery in out-of-home consumption and demand from restaurants, catering, travel and hospitality segments, it said.
In 100 bail orders: 'Videos' used for arrest in 44; 32 of these failed ...22 Feb 2021 7:11 PM GMT
Delhi Police say 1,753 held but courts heard over 4,347 bail pleas21 Feb 2021 8:26 PM GMT
755 FIRs and 342 chargesheets against 1,553 people later – not a...21 Feb 2021 7:48 PM GMT
Of courts' bugbears, most common 'doubtful' police, public witness...23 Feb 2021 7:29 PM GMT
A Delhi Police-sized roadblock in victims' path to justice — clubbing...25 Feb 2021 7:39 PM GMT
'Army making 'earnest' efforts to recruit female candidates'19 July 2022 8:53 PM GMT
No Bill on population control in the offing: Union Minister19 July 2022 8:48 PM GMT
Postponed Asian Games from Sept 23 to Oct 8 next year: OCA19 July 2022 8:45 PM GMT
'If I had about 20 minutes with him, it might help'19 July 2022 8:43 PM GMT
CSA appoints Graeme Smith as commissioner of new T20 League19 July 2022 8:42 PM GMT