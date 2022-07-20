Amul group turnover rises 15%

Ahmedabad: Amul cooperative's group turnover rose 15 per cent year-on-year to Rs 61,000 crore in 2021-22, Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation (GCMMF) said on Tuesday.

It had reported a turnover of Rs 53,000 crore in the preceding fiscal, said GCMMF, which markets products under the Amul brand.

According to the federation, GCMMF and its constituent member unions registered a group turnover of Rs 61,000 crore in 2021-22, a rise of Rs 8,000 crore compared to Rs 53,000 crore in 2020-21.

GCMMF registered a turnover of Rs 46,481 crore in 2021-22, a rise of 18.46 per cent compared to the preceding financial year on the back of a rapid post-pandemic recovery in out-of-home consumption and demand from restaurants, catering, travel and hospitality segments, it said.