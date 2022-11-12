Ambani, Adani among 13 bidders for Future Retail

New Delhi: Firms run by billionaires Gautam Adani and Mukesh Ambani are among the 13 companies that have



submitted initial bids to acquire Future Retail Ltd, a filing by the debt-laden company said.

Ambani's Reliance Retail Ventures Ltd, a subsidiary of Reliance Industries Ltd, submitted the expression of interest (EoI) under insolvency proceedings initiated to recover dues Future Retail owes to lenders.

April Moon Retail Pvt Ltd, a joint venture between Adani Airport holdings and Flemingo group, also submitted an EoI.

The deadline for submission of EoI ended on October 20, Future Retail, which was once the country's second-largest retailer, said in the stock exchange filing.

Future Retail was dragged into bankruptcy proceedings by banks after it defaulted on loans and its lenders rejected a Rs 24,713-crore takeover of its assets by Reliance amid a legal challenge by Amazon.

Other entities that have submitted EOIs include Boomidala Enterprises Pvt Ltd, Capri Global Holdings Pvt Ltd, Shalimar Corporation Ltd, Nalwa Steel & Power, United Biotech, WHSmith Travel, and United Biotech Pvt Ltd.