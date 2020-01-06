Amazon India inks long-term deals with Future Retail, FCL

New Delhi: Amazon India on Monday said it has entered into long-term business agreements with Future Group for expanding the reach of the latter's retail stores and consumer brands through its online marketplace.

The development comes after Amazon had agreed to buy 49 per cent stake in Future Coupons Ltd that in turn holds stake in Future Retail Ltd (FRL) last year.

"FRL and Amazon India signed two agreements focusing on key categories - grocery and general merchandise, and fashion and footwear," according to a statement released Monday.

Amazon India will also become the authorised online sales channel for FRL stores, and FRL will ensure participation of its relevant stores and programmes on the Amazon India marketplace, it added.

Besides, Future Consumer Ltd (FCL) has also inked a long-term agreement with Amazon Retail India Pvt Ltd (ARIPL) for distribution of Future Consumer's portfolio of brands online. Some of FCL brands include Tasty Treat, Voom, Dreamery, Karmiq, Mother Earth, Kara, CleanMate and others.

