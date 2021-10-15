Aluminium plants grappling with critically low coal stock: AAI

New Delhi: Aluminium plants in the country are grappling with critically low level of coal stocks and if the fuel supply is not restored immediately it would lead to irrevocable collateral damage, industry body Aluminium Association of India (AAI) warned

on Friday.

The statement comes at a time when the supply of coal by CIL to non-power sectors has been kept suspended temporarily amid electricity generating plants in the country facing fuel shortages.

"Today also, aluminium industry has not received any relief with respect to the ongoing coal supply crisis. Indian aluminium plants are grappling with critically low levels of coal stock, with no recourse or alternative means to meet their power needs and keep the plants operational," Aluminium Association of

India said.

It further warned that if coal supply is not restored immediately, it would lead to an irrevocable collateral damage of these national

assets.

"Any power outage in aluminium plants will lead to catastrophic impact & complete shutdown which will take minimum 12 months of recovery, resulting in job loss of more than 8 lakh people.

Banks will have debt exposure of over Rs 1 lakh crore and additional national forex loss of Rs 90,000 crore," Aluminium Association of India warned it a statement.