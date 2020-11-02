Alok K Gupta takes over as MD & CEO of ONGC Videsh

New Delhi: Industry veteran AK Gupta has taken over as Managing Director & CEO of ONGC Videsh, the international petroleum company of India and the overseas arm of national oil and gas major ONGC. He brings with him over three decades of experience in various capacities in domestic and overseas oil and gas exploration and production operations. Before getting elevated to MD, He has been the Director (Operations) of ONGC Videsh, where he has been relentless in framing future strategies for the company in different global geographies amidst the unprecedented challenges imposed by COVID-19. During his stewardship, the company achieved the highest ever production of Oil & Gas of 14.981 MMTOE in 2019-20. Several projects could make definitive progress under his leadership and are set to contribute and strengthen ONGCs portfolio.

