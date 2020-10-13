AL Prabhakar, IRSS, takes charge as CVO, NLCIL

Chennai: AL Prabhakar, belonging to Indian Railways Stores Service (IRSS), assumed office as the Chief Vigilance Officer (CVO) of NLC India Limited on Monday at Neyveli. AL Prabhakar, who is currently holding the charge as CVO of Madras Fertilizers Ltd., Chennai, has been entrusted with additional charge of the post of CVO, NLC India Limited. He started his career working briefly in Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited before moving to Southern Railway. He is a Senior Administrative Grade (SAG) Officer belonging to the cadre of IRSS, having cleared UPSC Engineering Services in 1988. He has more than three decades of experiencein diverse fields like Material Management, Information Technology, etc.

