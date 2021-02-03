Akshay Kumar Singh takes charge as MD & CEO of Petronet

New Delhi: AkshayKumar Singh took over charge of Petronet LNG Limited (PLL) as MD & CEO w.e.f. February 1, 2021. Akshay Kumar Singh prior to joining Petronet LNG Limited, was working with Indian Oil Corporation Limited as Director (Pipelines).He had also served as an Executive Director in GAIL India Limited in Projects division before Indian Oil Corporation Limited. Akshay Kumar Singh has vast experience in executing challenging, complex and large size Cross Country hydrocarbon pipeline networks of National importance and made significant contributions in the last 35 years to the Petroleum & Natural gas sector in India.

