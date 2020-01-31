Airtel's name removed from DGFT blacklist

New Delhi: Bharti Airtel on Friday said its name has now been removed from the denied entry list for non-fulfilment of export obligation under an export promotion scheme.

The removal of Bharti Airtel's name from the Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) blacklist is expected to come as a relief to the telecom operator which is otherwise staring at billions of dollars in past statutory dues. The company, in a statement on Friday, said its has now been removed from the denied entry list after it highlighted the relevant details and documents submitted to the DGFT. "We are actively engaged with the authorities to complete the formalities and provide additional documents for closure of the remaining cases," the company said.