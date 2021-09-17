Airtel will opt for moratorium to redirect cash flow to build network, says Sunil Mittal

New Delhi: Telecom operator Bharti Airtel will opt for payment moratorium, offered in telecom relief package, and redirect the cash flow to aggressively build networks, its Chairman Sunil Bharti Mittal said on Thursday.

Telecom reforms will spur growth, and have paved the way for all players to come together and work as a team to unleash India's telecom dream, Mittal said.

He hoped that regulator Trai will look into the industry's demands for a reasonable reserve price for 5G

spectrum.

Tariffs need to go up, and more needs to be done on GST, licence fee, high levies "but that's a separate chapter", Mittal added.

Airtel could take a lead in tariff hikes in some packs, he pointed out.

Airtel will opt for the moratorium to redirect cash flow to build network, he said.

With regard to interest on payment moratorium, Mittal said that Airtel will weigh when the offer comes from the government on whether to go for equity conversion

mechanism or pay cash.