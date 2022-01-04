Airtel Payments Bank gets scheduled bank status

New Delhi: Airtel Payments Bank on Tuesday said it has been categorised as a scheduled bank by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI).



With this, Airtel Payments Bank can now pitch for government-issued Requests for Proposals (RFPs) and primary auctions and undertake both central and state government business, besides participating in government-operated welfare schemes, it said in a statment.

"In a boost to its fast growing digital banking footprint, Airtel Payments Bank has been categorised as Scheduled Bank by the Reserve Bank of India," it said.

Airtel Payments Bank is among the fastest-growing digital banks in the country, with a base of 115 million users. It offers a suite of digital solutions through the Airtel Thanks app and a retail network of over 500,000 neighbourhood banking points

The bank turned profitable in the quarter ended September 2021.