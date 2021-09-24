Airspace map for flying drones to be available in 2 days: Scindia

Gwalior: An interactive airspace map will be uploaded on a digital platform in the next two days with red, yellow and green zones earmarked on it, indicating go and no-go areas for operating drones, Union Minister for Civil Aviation Jyotiraditya Scindia said on Thursday.

The airspace map has been prepared after consultation with state governments, he said.

In the coming two days, an interactive airspace map for the entire country will be uploaded having red, yellow and green areas for flying drones. In the red space, no drones will be allowed to fly, while in the yellow one, they will fly with permission (from authorities). In the green space, no permission will be required at all for flying drones, Scindia told reporters.

Scindia arrived in Gwalior, his home turf, on Wednesday for the first time after being inducted in the Union cabinet in July and was accorded a grand welcome by people.

We have prepared this airspace map in consultation with all state governments. There will be a Digital Sky Platform on it, which means there will be no (role of) the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA)," the minister said.

Permission (for operating drones) will be granted by the Digital Sky Platform. Those seeking it will have to enter the entire flight path. Within five seconds, permission or lack of it will be known," he said.